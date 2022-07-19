ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Madhu Khanna named director of U of I’s Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment

By Cassandra Smith
 4 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment (iSEE) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign recently celebrated a new director.

Madhu Khanna, professor of Agricultural and Consumer Economics and iSEE’s interim director since 2020, was named the second director of the institute last week.

“We aim to position campus to play a transformative role in moving us all to a more sustainable future,” Khanna said.

The university’s communications and public affairs director Tony Mancuso said Khanna is one of the nation’s foremost environmental economists. She studies the reasons for producers to adopt innovative food and fuel production technologies and examines the environmental outcomes of policies.

According to Mancuso, the institute highlighted many prominent projects under Khanna’s interim leadership, including an 80-acre agricultural testbed, a fifth consecutive gold rating in campus sustainability and a cutting-edge environmental leadership program for undergraduates.

Khanna said she was eager to lead iSEE to develop future environmental leaders and promote interdisciplinary research on campus to tackle some of the century’s trickiest sustainability challenges.

“Dr. Khanna’s vision for iSEE is remarkable, and she’s put that vision into action,” Susan Martinis, the Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Illinois, said. “Her commitment and drive have positioned iSEE well for even further growth and impact in the future.”

