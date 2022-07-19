ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Delivery app chooses Texas man as first-ever ‘chief taco officer’

By Will DuPree
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fleuc_0gl9rocj00

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A Texas native can now add what many would consider the dream job of taste-testing tacos across the state to his resume.

Favor Delivery, a Texas-based delivery app, announced it hired Chris Flores as its first-ever Chief Taco Officer . Flores, who grew up and still lives in San Antonio, is spending the next two months traveling to different Texas cities and sharing his experiences while trying out tacos.

“It’s a big deal,” Flores said during an interview Tuesday. “One of the biggest things that I want to communicate with folks is the impact that tacos have had on, one, our economy; two, the Texas culture; and three, how they literally tell the tale of Texas.”

Austin restaurant tops 100 Places to Eat in Texas list

Flores normally works to produce social media video content for clients and developed a following online through his Eatmigos YouTube channel , which he used to review taco places and taquerias in his hometown and during his travels. That fun, food-based hobby made many of his fans and friends alert him to the job posting from Favor in April earlier this year, and they encouraged him to apply. He said he ended up submitting his entry to become Chief Taco Officer on the very last day.

“I felt, hey, this is me. This job, it was made for me,” Flores said. “I just felt I had a lot of experience, and I have a lot to offer also, because throughout the course of this whole taco journey I’ve become like a taco historian, if you will, because you have to learn so much. Your curiosity starts piquing — hey, where did this come from , or why are we doing this? Why is this region doing this? My love for tacos grew.”

Flores traces his love and appreciation for tacos to his grandmother’s kitchen, whom he described as a “typical Mexican grandmother.”

“Her home was like a revolving-door restaurant for our family,” he said. “Everybody would show up. She’d make tortillas, and she’d make whatever you wanted in them fresh. From there, we just grew up eating tacos. It was literally a staple. I probably ate tacos five times a week growing up.”

Flores began his work as Favor Delivery’s Chief Taco Officer last week by traveling around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He and the Favor team work together to compile a list of places for him to go for a bite to eat, and they take into consideration the recommendations people send him on social media sharing their favorite spots. He’ll then work to put out three to four social media posts highlighting taco places he enjoyed there.

When KXAN spoke to him Tuesday, he had made his way to Corpus Christi, and his wife and three children are visiting him there for this leg of his culinary trip around the state. During the next two months, he’ll make a total of nine stops, mostly in the major Texas metro areas. He plans to come to Austin during the first week of August.

“It’s going to be a fun one because, without even asking folks for recommendations, Austinites have just been flooding my inbox, ‘Hey, you have to go here’ or tagging me, ‘You’ve got to try these! You’ve got to try these!’ I’m very excited.”

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

Flores shared he often looks at photos of tacos online before he picks which restaurants to highlight. He also pays special attention to the history of the establishment, because he’d like to showcase that alongside the food.

“To me, that’s even more important than the tacos — the story, the hustle, the struggle, especially during COVID,” Flores explained. “For these folks to continue to stay open and keep their doors open, it’s just an amazing thing, and it only means one thing. If you were able to survive, you have good food. I mean, people are eating your food, and it was good.”

Flores hopes the content he creates as Chief Taco Officer will serve as a guide for Texans to find the best tacos throughout the state. His position only lasts for two months, though, and Flores hopes it will lead to a more permanent position with Favor Delivery, because he said the food from even more communities deserves a chance in the spotlight.

Favor announced Flores will receive $10,000 for his role as chief taco officer. He’s also set to get food, transportation, accommodations and free Favor delivery services for a year.

People can follow Flores’ taste-testing journey across Texas on the Favor Twitter account and YouTube page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Things to do: Outdoor adventures in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin’s parks and the Greenbelt are wonderful places for a short adventure, Central Texas offers a number of exciting destinations for thrill-seekers and nature lovers. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Enchanted Rock provides a variety of climbing options, as well as camp sites and...
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Texas This July

As vaccination rates lag this summer, new surges of COVID-19 came as the Omicron variant is making people sick across the U.S. As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 90.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Corpus Christi, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Day#Economy#Smart Phone#Food Drink#Favor
KXAN

Texas hospitals are putting pregnant patients at risk by denying care out of fear of abortion laws, medical group says

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — The Texas Medical Association is asking state regulators to step in after it says several hospitals afraid of violating the state’s abortion ban have turned away pregnant patients or delayed care leading to complications, The Dallas Morning News reported. In a letter to the Texas Medical Board — the state agency that […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

Why New Mexico is the new home for many Texas abortion clinics

Some abortion providers are planning to move to Texas' western neighbor now that the Supreme Court struck down protections enshrined in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The Texas trigger law that will soon go into effect bans most abortions in the state, and violations of the law will become a first-degree felony “if an unborn child dies as a result."
TEXAS STATE
mySanAntonio.com

Texas man found dead at Big Bend National Park

A Texas man was found dead on a trail at Big Bend National Park, according to a news release from the National Park Service on Friday, July 22. The hiker was a 75-year-old man from Houston. On Thursday, July 21, Big Bend National Park's Communications Center received notice of a...
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

KXAN

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy