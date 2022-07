CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A homeschool form meant to offer families a chance to secure Title 1A federal funding is causing confusion among Laramie County School District 1 parents. The form, titled “Local Education Agency (LEA) Verification of Participation with Non-Profit Private School Officials of Home School Representatives,” was sent out to school districts from the state this year to be placed in homeschool packets. While the state requires that the school district include the form for homeschooling families, it’s up to those families to decide whether they will fill it out and return it.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO