ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Challenger Learning Center presents Apollo 11 documentary on 53rd anniversary

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgZE4_0gl9qYUC00

The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is bringing "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" back to the IMAX screen on Wednesday, July 20, on the 53rd anniversary of the 1969 moon landing.

"Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" is a cinematic thriller that showcases the real-life moments of humankind’s first steps on the moon.

Concerts:Gov't Mule, Trombone Shorty and Big Freedia coming to Capital City Amphitheater

Film festival:Tickets on sale: Tallahassee Film Festival returns Labor Day weekend with 'Lost Highway'

In this special edition created exclusively for IMAX of Todd Douglas Miller’s critically acclaimed Apollo 11 documentary, the filmmakers reconstruct the exhilarating final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing and return of this historic mission — one of humanity’s greatest achievements and the first to put men on the moon.

With a trove of 70mm footage and audio recordings, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" joins Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, the Mission Control team and millions of spectators around the world, during those momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future.

Says Alan Hanstein, Challenger Learning Center Executive Director, “we’re incredibly excited to be able to bring back this amazing film for the anniversary of one of humankind’s greatest achievements. Even though this was more than 50 years ago, Apollo 11 continues to inspire our future explorers and engineers to reach for the stars every day.”

Tickets to "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" are $6 for children, $7 for students and seniors, and $8 for adults. The 47-minute film will remain in the Challenger Learning Center documentary library, available for group bookings and field trips, for the next several school years.

The CLC is located in downtown Tallahassee on Kleman Plaza at 200 S. Duval Street. Visit challengertlh.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Buzz Aldrin
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Trombone Shorty
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy