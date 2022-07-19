Challenger Learning Center presents Apollo 11 documentary on 53rd anniversary

The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is bringing "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" back to the IMAX screen on Wednesday, July 20, on the 53rd anniversary of the 1969 moon landing.

"Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" is a cinematic thriller that showcases the real-life moments of humankind’s first steps on the moon.

In this special edition created exclusively for IMAX of Todd Douglas Miller’s critically acclaimed Apollo 11 documentary, the filmmakers reconstruct the exhilarating final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing and return of this historic mission — one of humanity’s greatest achievements and the first to put men on the moon.

With a trove of 70mm footage and audio recordings, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" joins Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, the Mission Control team and millions of spectators around the world, during those momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future.

Says Alan Hanstein, Challenger Learning Center Executive Director, “we’re incredibly excited to be able to bring back this amazing film for the anniversary of one of humankind’s greatest achievements. Even though this was more than 50 years ago, Apollo 11 continues to inspire our future explorers and engineers to reach for the stars every day.”

Tickets to "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" are $6 for children, $7 for students and seniors, and $8 for adults. The 47-minute film will remain in the Challenger Learning Center documentary library, available for group bookings and field trips, for the next several school years.

The CLC is located in downtown Tallahassee on Kleman Plaza at 200 S. Duval Street. Visit challengertlh.com.

