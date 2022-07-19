Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that a toddler was killed in the shooting.

A home invasion shooting in northeast Gainesville Tuesday morning has left one person dead, the Gainesville Police Department said Tuesday.

Around 7 a.m., three people were shot during a home invasion on Northeast 16th Terrace in Gainesville.

Once GPD arrived on the scene, officers performed extensive life-saving procedures on all three individuals before they were transported to a nearby hospital, according to a GPD release.

An adult female victim later died from her injuries.

The two other individuals shot are the main suspects in the invasion and are currently under the watch of law enforcement at the hospital, GPD's release said.

The names and ages of those involved are not being released at this time. Additional details of the shooting are limited as police are still investigating.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact GPD Detective Russano at 352-393-7719 or RussanoDB@cityofgainesville.org.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Home invasion shooting in northeast Gainesville ends with woman dead, GPD says