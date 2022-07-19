The Hurricane Seminar was attended by approximately 65 people, with information given by William Floyd from Lee County Emergency Management and headlined by Matt Devitt from Wink TV. If you missed the seminar and would like info, contact Lee County Emergency Management, plus you can pick up Hurricane Guides at Publix Supermarkets or get info online at northfortmyersneighbor.com.
Summer hours are making a splash at the North Fort Myers pool in June, giving the community a chance to take a dip to cool off this summer. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. if there are no make-up swim lessons on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The summer hours will run until Aug. 6.
The North Fort Myers Library offers great alternatives to beat the warm summer heat of Southwest Florida with programs and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Youth Service Programming Coordinator Amy Jane McWilliam said the new North Fort Myers Library was built in 2019 with limited services beginning in July 2019.
One of the newest places for visitors to go for fun is Springtime Farms & Adventure Park at 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, which is just down the road from the Lee County Posse Arena. The farm/park is the place to go for grownups to buy greenery and for kids to have fun meeting and greeting animals and playing games.
As any gardener can tell you, you can’t grow much of anything foodwise without seeds. At ECHO, they supply the community and the world with all the seeds needed to keep nations from hunger. ECHO gets online orders for packets of seeds from all over the world for all...
A record number of campers turned out recently for the sixth annual Tommy Bohanon Foundation football camp at Moody Field at North Fort Myers High School. “We’re here to provide them with instruction and make sure they can get through these drills safely,” Bohanon said. “We’re able to provide them with feedback so that they’re able to play safely.”
This summer at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, summer camp is at the front and center of much of what’s happening there. However, it is not the be-all, end-all of activity. Even if camp goes on from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday, there will still be things happening during camp hours.
ECHO’s president and CEO David Erickson is a man on a mission — a global mission. He joined ECHO about a dozen years ago as a consultant and advisor and then was invited to join the staff as ECHO’s first chief organizational officer, working to develop farming outreach centers around the world.
