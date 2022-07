Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 81% in June 2022 compared to June 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 37% and 38%, respectively, while new listings decreased slightly. The median closed price increased 32% from June 2021 to $604,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 18 days.

