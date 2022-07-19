The Hurricane Seminar was attended by approximately 65 people, with information given by William Floyd from Lee County Emergency Management and headlined by Matt Devitt from Wink TV. If you missed the seminar and would like info, contact Lee County Emergency Management, plus you can pick up Hurricane Guides at Publix Supermarkets or get info online at northfortmyersneighbor.com.
Construction is on hold at the Cape Coral Yacht Club, so people are still enjoying it this summer. The yacht club was supposed to close in April to allow the improvements to begin, but the project has stalled without permits. Some people in Cape Coral are happy with the delay....
Summer hours are making a splash at the North Fort Myers pool in June, giving the community a chance to take a dip to cool off this summer. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. if there are no make-up swim lessons on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The summer hours will run until Aug. 6.
One of the newest places for visitors to go for fun is Springtime Farms & Adventure Park at 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, which is just down the road from the Lee County Posse Arena. The farm/park is the place to go for grownups to buy greenery and for kids to have fun meeting and greeting animals and playing games.
As any gardener can tell you, you can’t grow much of anything foodwise without seeds. At ECHO, they supply the community and the world with all the seeds needed to keep nations from hunger. ECHO gets online orders for packets of seeds from all over the world for all...
A record number of campers turned out recently for the sixth annual Tommy Bohanon Foundation football camp at Moody Field at North Fort Myers High School. “We’re here to provide them with instruction and make sure they can get through these drills safely,” Bohanon said. “We’re able to provide them with feedback so that they’re able to play safely.”
