Summer hours are making a splash at the North Fort Myers pool in June, giving the community a chance to take a dip to cool off this summer. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. if there are no make-up swim lessons on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The summer hours will run until Aug. 6.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO