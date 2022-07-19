ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Andy's Frozen Custard to Open in Tampa Bay Market

QSR magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World’s Finest Frozen Custard will soon be available to residents of Riverview and Apollo Beach. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open this September and will be located at 14385 S US Highway...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

SeaGlass Tavern is building the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa

Get ready for a whole new aesthetic dining experience in Tampa once Seaglass Tavern officially opens its doors. The interior will be a gorgeous mix of textures “with a San Francisco Wharf feeling,” according to the owners who are meticulously crafting every inch of the restaurant. “Our SeaGlass...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

New Seminole cafe Oh! Gelato is the place to go this summer

SEMINOLE — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... gelato. At least, that’s what most customers feel like doing after a trip to Oh! Gelato Cafe. The café at 10795 102nd Ave. N., has been open for just five weeks, and is the first to offer the creamy confection in Seminole.
SEMINOLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Riverview, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Riverview, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Apollo Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Apollo Beach, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
thatssotampa.com

Former head pastry cook of a Michelin star bakery opens Sucré Table in Tampa

Sucré Table may be one of the best cafes in the entire city of Tampa. Beyond the ivy aesthetic and fragrance of fresh roasted coffee beans, this locally owned bakery and coffee shop is home to the very best desserts and pastries in the city. Renowned pastry chef Brenda Villacorta is behind the concept, and brings her passion for pastries to our ever growing community. The brick-and-mortar originally opened in 2020, and just a couple of years it has grown into a must visit destination for foodies in the area.
TAMPA, FL
QSR magazine

Wicked Lick Looks to Break Into South Florida Market

Wicked Lick, an all-natural liquid nitrogen crafted ice cream company revolutionizing how we interact with ice cream, is looking to break into the South Florida market by announcing expansion plans for the Tampa and St. Pete area. Driven by their passion to provide an enticing experience unlike any other ice cream shop, the brand is specifically eyeing Tampa and St. Pete for development, searching for operators who are looking to bring an exciting concept to their area.
KEY WEST, FL
727area.com

Best Hot Dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Let’s be frank (pun intended). Somedays, nothing soothes the savage beast like a simple hot dog. Lucky for 727area, we’ve got gourmet dogs, classic Chicago, and chili chompers perfect for Sunday funday baseball and every day you hear the dogs bark! Find them all on our list of the best hot dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Kuntz
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Steaks in St. Petersburg FL 2022

Steak. Who doesn’t love a steak? It’s really quite simple. First, get the highest quality beef. Then decide if you’re going to flip it once, or flip it often. (Milk Street Cooking School says that a very thick steak cooks more evenly when flipped often.) Are you...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Furniture Medic Can Make Kitchen Cabinets Look Like New

Furniture Medic by JFC Restorations owner Joe Rakocy says he can fix basically anything, but when it comes to wood, he is a specialist. At his Furniture Medic franchise based in Wesley Chapel, Rakocy and his team have tackled a number of big projects but repairing and restoring is the No. 1 goal.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Baked Fresh Daily#Paseo Al Mar
10 Tampa Bay

Ardent Hills Tampa Mill in downtown Tampa to be demolished

TAMPA, Fla. — In the heart of downtown Tampa, just blocks from the Florida Aquarium and Amalie Arena sits Ardent Hills Tampa Mill. The facility is permanently closed. Sandwiched between Nebraska Ave and Meridian Ave, the 1938 mill will be demolished starting Friday. The goal of the mill's demolition is to reconnect the neighborhoods surrounding it. The facility currently blocks off four blocks of Channelside to downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Sad News from the Staff at Zoo Tampa

Very sad news from the staff at the Tampa Bay Zoo at Lowry Park. This is the post from their Facebook page earlier today. It is with a saddened and heavy heart that we share the loss of our 4-year-old male orangutan, Malu. Malu’s health began to decline earlier this month, and he started receiving medications immediately for his symptoms as he remained on 24-hour watch. A battery of ongoing tests, including an MRI, and ongoing consultations with veterinary specialists in the area, including neurologists, were unable to diagnose his condition.
TAMPA, FL
Newswire

$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2022 (Newswire.com) - A palatial bayfront penthouse in the exclusive Vinoy Place condominium has sold for $7.3 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in Tampa Bay. Located at 555 5th Avenue NE, Unit 1302, this mansion in the sky showcases sweeping views of the bay and the spectacular downtown cityscape. The listing was marketed exclusively by Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
destinationtampabay.com

Tampa Bay Markets Helps to Shop Fresh

Tampa Bay Markets is home to a number of incredible outdoor markets that bring together our local Tampa Bay communities and local businesses. More specifically, the Dunedin Downtown Market is a local open-air fresh market that supports 60+ local vendors who sell a mixture of produce, plants, eggs, meats, cheeses, fresh baked goods, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites and locally made handcrafts. The market is held every Friday and Saturday each week from November until the end of June. Changes to the market calendar this season are below.
DUNEDIN, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Glamorous Fuchsia and Silver Tampa Wedding | The Rusty Pelican

Christina and Brandon's waterfront Tampa wedding was a magical wedding day filled with glamour and color. The winter wedding featured shades of pinks and purples that popped against the crisp white elements while crystal embellishments were included in all of the details from the floral centerpieces to the bride's dress.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Haunted Clearwater Trolley Tours Launch This Friday

Most locals and visitors are familiar with the Clearwater Jolley Trolley. It is well-known as the fun way to get around Clearwater Beach and into North Pinellas. Today, however, the Jolley Trolley is launching a not-so-Jolley tour. Haunted Clearwater Trolley Ghost Tours will launch on Friday, July 22nd with two distinct routes. The first tour to be launched is Maisie’s South Route and will be followed shortly thereafter by Andrew’s North Route. Each distinct 75-minute tour will visit the area’s most notoriously spooky and ghostly locations. The trolley will pick up guests in a distinctly different-looking, and sound-enhanced trolley from either the Visitor Center at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach or the Clearwater Historical Society and take them to locations known for their storied pasts. Some of the scariest stops include the Old Biltmore Hotel, the Fenway Hotel, The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Historic St. Andrews Chapel, and both Clearwater and Dunedin Cemeteries.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy