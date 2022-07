All five luxury apartment buildings at The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, Mo. are advancing toward completion with the first building available for rent this summer. Midas Construction placed the final wood trusses to top out the Dardenne Luxury Apartments on The Prairie. Midas is building the amenity-laden, 180-unit apartments for Dardenne Luxury Apartments On The Prairie, LLC. The $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas is being developed by Mia Rose Holdings, LLC.

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO