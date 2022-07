TONIGHT: Thunderstorms continue for southwest and far south Arkansas through this evening. Some of which have been strong to severe. Hail and wind remain the primary threats. The storms are also slowly moving southeast, so some flooding is also a concern. Mena is under a flash flooding warning until ~7pm as 2-3″ of rain have already fallen there. For central Arkansas and Little Rock, it will be partly cloudy, humid and a smidge cooler in the low to mid 70s.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO