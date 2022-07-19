ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

By Marc Fortier
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn EF-1 tornado touched down in Vermont on Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday. The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the...

www.nbcboston.com

