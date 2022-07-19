Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Essex The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clinton County in northern New York Northeastern Essex County in northern New York Southern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont Northwestern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont Southwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until noon EDT. * At 1111 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keeseville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Plattsburgh International Airport, Plattsburgh, Burlington, South Burlington, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Colchester, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, Keeseville, Milton, South Hero, Port Kent, Georgia Center, Westford, Winooski, North Hero, St. Albans Town and Essex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLINTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO