Sounds of Lewisville Concert Canceled Tuesday Due to Heat

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday's Sounds of Lewisville concert has been canceled due to excessive heat, the City of Lewisville announced Monday. Denton...

www.nbcdfw.com

KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Extreme Heat Impacting North Texas Transit Systems, Outside Workers

The extended triple-digit temperatures continue to impact people who work outside and the way North Texans get around. The extreme heat has caused some delays for mass transit system trains as rail lines make safety adjustments that could impact service. Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Trinity Metro and Denton County Transportation...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chickit restaurant to open in Music City Mall in Lewisville

Chickit is set to open at Music City Mall in Lewisville. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Chickit is opening in August at the Music City Mall in Lewisville. The restaurant will be located at the upper level food court in Suite 2330. Chickit will offer various chicken dishes such as fried chicken, grilled chicken and salads. Music City Mall is located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville. 443-949-6052. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/chickit.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas heat wave continues; hottest days in 4 years coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Days have extended into Wednesday in anticipation of the hottest days North Texas has seen since 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Tuesday, July 19 as well. We are watching slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday into weekend, only in the low triple-digits.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Portillo's food truck arrives in North Texas

The hot dog chain Portillo's will be opening locations in North Texas soon. You can get your Chicago-style hot dog fix early at the Truck Yard in The Colony on Friday and then at Harvest House in Denton on Saturday.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Reno Extends Emergency Water Restrictions, Boil Water Notice Added

The Parker County city of Reno will remain under emergency water restrictions due to high water usage and a lack of rain depleting the city's storage tanks, the city administrator said Friday. Reno entered Stage 5 of the city’s drought contingency plan on July 11, and city leaders extended the...
RENO, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things to Do in Denton, Texas

Austin's slogan may be "Keep Austin Weird," but Denton, Texas isn't far behind. This town at the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is a quirky, fun, and vibrant place doing things a bit different than the surrounding area. Home to the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, Denton is definitely a college town with a thriving music and arts scene. Here, you'll find a charming downtown square giving off major small-town vibes, but you'll also find a hopping bar and restaurant scene plus live music and colorful, modern murals all over town. Stop in for a long weekend trip or spend the day here before heading toward the larger cities of Dallas and Fort Worth. Either way, Denton is sure to make you smile.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Extremely toxic water hemlock plant found near White Rock Lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An extremely toxic plant has been discovered growing around White Rock Lake, and Dallas officials are taking action to keep park patrons safe.Dallas Park Maintenance & Operations officials said that several populations of water hemlock were discovered growing around the lake and that after surveying the area, determined that parkgoers were at a substantial risk of coming into contact with the highly poisonous plant.Water hemlock looks fairly inconspicuous. It grows between about one-and-a-half to three feet tall and prefers wet areas. Despite their similar names, water hemlock is actually only distantly related to poison hemlock. Its closest relatives...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Plano home gutted by fire

A Plano home has been gutted by a fast-moving fire that broke out yesterday inside a home on Abernathy Street near Ballycastle Drive in the Trails of Glenwood development.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

I-20 Westbound Reopens at Lancaster Road

Westbound Interstate 20 in Dallas has reopened after an early morning crash forced the closure of the highway. Delays at 6 a.m. were taking an estimated two hours. All lanes of westbound I-20 at Lancaster Road were shut down and traffic was at a standstill as drivers exited onto the service road. The extensive backup reached all the way back past Interstate 45.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney news roundup: Conserve water, firefighters suffer injury and more news bulletins

The city of McKinney this week asked residents to conserve water when possible due to excessive heat and drought conditions. This voluntary request is related to conservation and not due to water quality. Water is safe to drink and use. “While our water supplies are currently sufficient, additional conservation measures may be put in place should drought conditions continue,” the city stated. Find your summer watering days at mckinneytexas.org/511/Outdoor-Water-Use.
MCKINNEY, TX

