Election denier makes Ohio ballot for secretary of state

Browse Siouxland homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Built in 1990, this custom~built home is located in a private cul~de~sac and a few blocks away from Crystal Cove Park. It has a primary and secondary driveway that offers great parking space and easy entrance and exit to the 6~car garage. Right when you walk into the home, you will find a spacious foyer with tall ceilings. To your right, in the hall, you will find a single and a double closet that are great for storage. Down the hall, the first bedroom has a double closet, beautiful woodwork, built~in cabinets\shelves and a reading nook by the window. Next, the second bedroom, which is currently used as a home office, also has built~in cabinets\shelves and a double closet. Exiting this second bedroom, you will find a full bathroom with a double vanity and granite counter tops. At the end of the hall, the large master bedroom also showcases outstanding woodwork. This bedroom connects to its own master bathroom that offers a jetted bathtub, double sinks, a large walk~in closet, and a private bathroom stall and walk in shower. On to the rest of the house, the dining room has original wood floor, glass French doors and oversized windows that offer vast amounts of natural light. The kitchen has big and beautiful oak cabinets, eat~in space, a breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. Fortunately for the buyer, all the kitchen appliances will stay. Through the sliding doors in the kitchen, you will see a comfortable three~season porch. To your right of the kitchen, you will find a mudroom, laundry room, and a half bath. In the living room, you will continue to see the woodwork design that’s displayed throughout the house. It’s worth to note that the carpet in the living room and staircase was replaced two years ago and the gas fireplace was professionally cleaned in 2021. Finally, in the basement, you will find your third bathroom with a large vanity, two entertainment rooms, a game room, two non~conforming bedrooms with double closets and a large utility room with shelve.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO