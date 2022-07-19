ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOSTREAM: Fashion Rocks @ Beachland Ballroom by Anastasia Pantsios

Cover picture for the articleThe Beachland Ballroom hosted its first (but hopefully not last) Fashion Rocks fashion and music show, starring a diverse array...

thisiscleveland.com

7 BBQ Joints in The Land

Once upon a time, good barbecue was strictly a southern affair. But, in recent years, Cleveland has gotten in on that sweet, smoky action in a big way. Barbecue is the food of summer. The food of family. Maybe even the food of America. Whether you’re after chicken or ribs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy a Golden Happy Hour on a Cleveland Rooftop

Golden Hour is a monthly happy hour event presented during the summer months by Thomas Fox’s Greyt Culture. It takes place on the rooftop of a building downtown or on the west side of Cleveland, offering creative, entrepreneurial and civically engaged types — and those interested in mingling with them — a chance to meet and hang out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 21-24)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival. This summer’s four-day festival that continues through Sunday is the second for BorderLight’s bi-annual event. Its 2019 inaugural talent showcase brought thousands to downtown Cleveland. This year's lineup showcases 140 performances — both ticketed and free — across 15 indoor and outdoor stages, spanning from Public Square to Playhouse Square. It features a curated selection of international touring productions, and a Fringe Festival featuring all genres of theatrical, performances self-produced by local and national artists. Audiences can expect theater, dance, circus, immersive experiences, puppetry, spoken word, pop-up performances, stand-up comedy and more. Check the website for a complete schedule.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mochinut to open Westlake location

Mochinut plans to open a new location at 26161 Detroit Road in Westlake on Aug. 14. The shop specializes in Hawaiian mochinuts, which combines Japanese rice cakes, or mochi, and American-style doughnuts into one treat. They’re crispy and soft on the outside and chewy on the inside due to the sweet rice flower used, according to its website. It also serves bubble tea drinks.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

The best spots to watch an outdoor movie in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Drive-in movies reached their heyday in the 1950s and 60s. In fact, people still rush to catch a flick in the comfort of their own cars. Over recent years, however, a new trend has been picking up steam during summertime: Outdoor movies. These are not drive-ins. These...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Lost African Serval Cat Spotted at Cleveland Steel Mill

It appears the lost African serval cat, which escaped from its near-east side Cleveland owner in June, was spotted early last weekend, eyes ablaze and teeth showing, at a local steel mill. It, in all likelihood, is the same "house cat" which drew calls to the police in late June...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Cleveland’s ‘Free’ Stamp Creator Died Yesterday

Claes Oldenburg, the infamous designer of the ‘Free’ stamp in Cleveland’s Willard Park, died yesterday in Manhattan. He was 93. This story was originally published by FOX 8. Born in Sweden, Oldenburg spent decades enthralled with bringing life to seemingly lifeless objects. He has works of art...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Highland Square

Not too far from downtown Akron is one of the city’s trendiest, artsiest and fastest growing areas: Highland Square. New businesses appealing to the young and the hip are opening all the time. Restaurants, coffee shops, bars, clothing shops, a movie theater, tattoo parlors and one of the region’s coolest indie record stores, Square Records, are among the things that attract people from all over the city.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 24

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 19, 2022. Looking to add a new furry friend to your family this summer?. The City of Cleveland Animal Care and Control, also known as "City Dogs," has reduced adoption fees until Sunday, July 24. SUBSCRIBE:...
CLEVELAND, OH

