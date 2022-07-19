PHOTOSTREAM: Fashion Rocks @ Beachland Ballroom by Anastasia Pantsios

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.

