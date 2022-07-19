PHOTOSTREAM: Fashion Rocks @ Beachland Ballroom by Anastasia Pantsios

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival. This summer’s four-day festival that continues through Sunday is the second for BorderLight’s bi-annual event. Its 2019 inaugural talent showcase brought thousands to downtown Cleveland. This year's lineup showcases 140 performances — both ticketed and free — across 15 indoor and outdoor stages, spanning from Public Square to Playhouse Square. It features a curated selection of international touring productions, and a Fringe Festival featuring all genres of theatrical, performances self-produced by local and national artists. Audiences can expect theater, dance, circus, immersive experiences, puppetry, spoken word, pop-up performances, stand-up comedy and more. Check the website for a complete schedule.
