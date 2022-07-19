ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Candidate Compares Democrats to Taliban, Al Qaeda In Campaign Ad

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Sw5I_0gl9nGNd00
Cory Mills Courtesy Photo

Florida GOP congressional candidate Cory Mills is running a campaign ad comparing Democrats to members of the terrorist group Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

The ad compares President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as well as perceived cultural enemies like Tony Fauci — to foreign terror groups and totalitarian regimes.

Standing in what looks like a shooting range decked out in tactical gear and wearing clothes intended to resemble military fatigues, Mills cites his background as a veteran who “fought tyranny” and governments “forcing citizens to cover their faces” with burqas. “In America, our enemy is different but their objective is the same,” says Mills, “Total. Government. Control.”

(The irony of a post-Roe, anti-abortion rights Republican comparing Democrats to a regime imposing religious controls over woman is, well, a bit much.)

Mills’s campaign has repeatedly featured antagonistic, borderline threatening appeals to right-wing culture war issues, including an ad suggesting Mills would tear gas members of the media. Mills is facing a tight race in Florida’s 7th district against incumbent Anthony Sabatini, and a recent poll indicates that 40% of voters are still undecided.

Damien Ayala
2d ago

what he means to say is if he gets elected he will Stonewall 50% of the American voters that are Democrats because he doesn't know how to get along with anybody I want a politician who can work with Democrats a democratic politician who can work with Republicans if they can't work with each other then they shouldn't be in politics

Truth hurts
2d ago

we appreciate your service, but labeling your political opponents terrorists because of ideological differences, means campaigning for the same thing you claimed you fought against in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Danny Martinez
2d ago

Politicians like this guy is what the what is holding a lot of good bill to be passed to help the hard working Americans. If he's elected,he will only cater to the Republicans and divide the nation like we are now. Not good!

