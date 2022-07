Japanese beetle adults are emerging in eastern Nebraska. Their distribution has been increasing in Nebraska the last few years and they are being seen in corn and soybeans more frequently, in addition to feeding on landscape trees and shrubs. They will continue to emerge for the next few weeks. First identified in counties along the state’s eastern border several years ago, the beetles were found as far west as Scottsbluff County in 2019.

