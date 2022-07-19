ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video

Music-ACM Awards FILE - The red carpet is pictured at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading to Texas next year as they continue their live-streaming partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at the Dallas Cowboys team headquarters. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File) (Eric Jamison)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year as they return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

The country music awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015.

Another change coming next year is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime ACM producer R. A. Clark. The ACM Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

Online: https://www.acmcountry.com/

KDAF

Happy Birthday to Grand Prarie’s own superstar Selena Gomez!

DALLAS (KDAF) — SOUND THE ALARM! For it is indeed North Texas’ own superstar Selena Gomez’s birthday! The do-it-all singer, actress, producer, and much more Gomez, is from right down the road from Dallas in Grand Prairie. The former Disney Channel star turned movie star, turned music...
