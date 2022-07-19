ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Bill Ralston earns All-America baseball honors for 2nd time

By Jay Bedecarré
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, CA (July 19, 2022) — For the second consecutive year, Clayton Valley Charter High grad Bill Ralston was named to the ABCA Division II All-America third team after an outstanding junior season for the Metropolitan State University Denver third baseman. Earlier he also earned all-region first-team honors...

