This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East 24th Street in reference to a Violation of an Ex Parte. The caller stated her son was outside her home, honking the horn of his truck. Officers made contact with the suspect, who stated he was outside his mother's house, and was attempting to get his phone number to his grandmother. Brenten E. Schultz, 37, Homeless, was arrested for Violation of a Full Order of Protection as his mother is the protected party.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO