Power ranking Texas' five best defensive players for 2022

By Joey Hickey
 3 days ago
The Texas Longhorns defense struggled in 2021, but not for lack of talent. This season, they will depend on players whose best trait is simply doing their job and making the play.

Texas has the pieces to be a solid defense this season. By that I mean an average Big 12 defense. A host of defensive players will need to step up for that to happen.

DeMarvion Overshown and D’Shawn Jamison are players who could certainly have big seasons.

At safety, Anthony Cook stands to gain from a second consecutive year of reliable play in the secondary. Albeit, I’m not sure even Cook or Overshown fully know what role they will play in the Texas defense in 2022 so I’ve left them off this list.

T’Vondre Sweat, Barryn Sorrell and Keondre Coburn will also have an opportunity to leave their mark on the Texas football season.

With that said, here are my top five defensive players for 2022.

Jaylan Ford

Am I giving Ford too much hype this offseason? Perhaps. But what my eyes told me last season and what I am hearing from players tells me Jaylan Ford is the best linebacker on the roster. Mentally, he always seems to be where he needs to be to make a play. Ford’s lack of defensive playing time last season was one of the more puzzling aspects of the 2021 season. He played like a starter last season. It appears this offseason Ford is determined to win the starting job convincingly.

Byron Murphy

Despite his age, in terms of his physique and frame Byron Murphy is a grown man. Paul Wadlington noted in his season preview video with Bobby Burton, Murphy was perhaps the most physically imposing defensive tackle for Texas right out of high school last season. A big year from Murphy could change how we view the Texas defense.

Ryan Watts

Steve Sarkisian is looking to be more aggressive with man coverage this season. I do not think it’s a coincidence that the decision comes after bringing Watts from Ohio State this offseason. Bijan Robinson has spoken highly of the cornerback transfer.

Watts could raise both Texas’ ceiling and floor.

Jahdae Barron

Barron, like Ford, came to Texas unheralded and underrated, but has quickly developed into one of the more reliable performers for Texas. He will be an invaluable player at the Nickel position for the Longhorns this season.

Alfred Collins

One of Collins’ best plays came against Oklahoma last season. Collins bull rushed Oklahoma’s left tackle to the ground before sacking Sooners’ quarterback, Spencer Rattler. If there’s a reason he cannot play at edge rusher full-time, I am not aware of it. Nevertheless, he can still make a big impact at defensive tackle for this year’s squad.

