Vingegaard: The harder the Tour de France, the better it is for me

By Barry Ryan
 2 days ago
Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey during stage 16 of the Tour de France 2022

Like death and taxes, there are two certainties on this Tour de France. By now, sweltering heat and Tadej Pogačar attacks are simply part of the daily rhythm. Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert discussed the former behind the podium in Foix, where they temporarily swapped their sodden yellow and green jerseys for ice jackets.

"Today was so humid. It was much drier on the other days," Vingegaard said, not in complaint but as a simple statement of fact. Van Aert nodded his assent as he climbed aboard his bike to warm down, and they soft pedalled side by side as they waited for the podium ceremonies to begin. One day less.

