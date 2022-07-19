ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

New poll: Republican primary voters strongly support easy access to safe birth control

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
July 19 (UPI) -- A new poll, conducted after the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, shows Republican primary voters overwhelmingly support safe and accessible birth control.

The survey was commissioned by Independent Women's Voice, between July 5 and July 7, before Democrats introduced the Protecting Access to Contraception Act H.R. 8373 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

It found 84% of likely Republican primary voters support safe access to contraceptives with 74% strongly supporting, according to Wes Anderson of OnMessage, who conducted the survey.

"Our survey explored the implications of a post-Roe political environment for the Republican base, particularly with regards to safe contraception," Anderson said in a statement. "While a strong majority of the GOP base approves of the recent Dobbs decision, they nearly universally oppose restricting access to contraception."

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 last month to end federal abortion protections provided by Roe vs. Wade in its Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling. Since then, a number of states have moved to restrict abortion access.

Earlier this month, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., introduced the Protecting Access to Contraception Act to guarantee Americans access birth control.

"When it comes to our reproductive freedom, it is clear that this right-wing, extremist Supreme Court will not stop at stripping us of our right to safe and legal abortion," Jayapal said in a statement introducing the bill.

"Access to contraception is crucial to limiting unintended pregnancies. We are already seeing efforts by state and local governments to take away access to contraception methods," Jayapal said.

"The claim that the GOP wants to restrict contraception is yet another harmful hoax, designed to instill fear and distract from real concerns," said CEO Heather R. Higgins of IWV in a statement Tuesday. "Conservatives understand real women's concerns and the importance we place on having safe contraception."

The IWV poll also revealed Republican voters draw a clear distinction between methods that prevent pregnancy, like the pill and IUDs, and medications that end pregnancy.

Nearly 83% of likely Republican voters who self-identified as pro-life agree that supporting legal and accessible contraception is a pro-life position.

"The Left is deliberately misrepresenting both what conservatives believe and what the Supreme Court said in the Dobbs decision," Higgins said. "The Court's decision in no way affects the availability of safe contraceptives, which GOP voters nearly unanimously see as a good thing."

Comments / 422

Dani Waldrip
3d ago

Contraception is not the same thing as abortion and most everyone supports contraception. Stop lying about what the supreme Court did.

Reply(32)
148
Beachguy
3d ago

Contraception not abortion! A majority of all Americans actually believe there should be restrictions on abortion. These liberal media outlets should be boycotted.

Reply(21)
135
Pete Ma
3d ago

Abortion isn't birth control, it's birth termination. In which half of the DNA is the man's. And a State's rights issue. Supreme Court was right in reversing a Federal decsion that should've never been politically pushed through, when the Federal Goverment is not suppose to tell us how to live. Take it to your Governor, State House, local Senators and Representatives. Stalking Justices, when they did their job correctly. The left is becoming more and more militant; people are fed up.

Reply(35)
47
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
