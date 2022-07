Owners explain why they thought the dealer extended warranty was a bad idea. Is the Toyota name warranty enough?. When it comes to most Japanese brands like Honda and Toyota, one thing comes to mind…reliability. If you see a Honda or Toyota on the road, nine times out of ten it probably has not had any major repairs needed. See most Ford or Dodge owners worry about things like transmission problems or seals needing replacing or maybe a cracked dash. But unless you park your 1999 Toyota Camry under the sun for a year, then you probably wouldn’t have any of those problems especially engine and transmission problems.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO