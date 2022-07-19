ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Guilty verdict of bus driver in sexual assault trial

By Shaw Israel Izikson
 2 days ago

Pittsfield — On Tuesday, July 19, a jury in Central Berkshire District Court found 36-year-old Joseph Lamb guilty of a count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age...

Elaine Burr Campbell Sharki, 80, raised in North Egremont

Elaine Burr Campbell Sharki, 80, of Bolingbrook Ill., formerly of Norwich N.Y. passed on Thursday, June 23, 2022,at Advent Health in Bolingbrook. Elaine was born on March 19, 1942, in Pittsfield, Mass., to the late Dwight P. Campbell and Anita M. Campbell and was raised in North Egremont, Mass. Growing up, Elaine was a member of the 4-H Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Elaine graduated from Mt. Everett Regional High School in 1960 and went on to earn her nursing degree at Albany Medical Center School of Nursing in 1963.
EGREMONT, MA
GB Selectboard member Leigh Davis offers solution to Main Street pedestrian hazard

Hail, Great Barrington Selectperson Leigh Davis, for a brilliant presentation that prioritizes pedestrian safety over vehicle oppression!. Tragically, vehicles win again over the safety of GB pedestrians. Having watched the second of two selectboard meetings at which Leigh Davis’s suggestions were ignored, basically un-discussed and overridden, I am appalled at...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Mary Dey Holt, 90, of Lee

Mary Dey Holt, 90, of Lee passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on September 24, 1931, in New Jersey to the late Raymond and Rose Davidson Dey. She graduated in 1950 from The Forman School in Litchfield, Conn., where she met her beloved husband Henry. She and Henry were married on February 21, 1951, at Central Presbyterian Church in Montclair NJ. Mary took pride in keeping a beautiful home and she dedicated herself to raising her two children.
LEE, MA
William G. Jerome, 89, of Pittsfield

William G. Jerome, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Pittsfield on October 30, 1932, the son of Ambrose and Ida Montour Jerome, he was raised in Lenox where he attended local schools and was a 1950 graduate of Lenox High School, where he excelled in sports. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Bryant College in Providence, R.I. and a Master of Arts degree from American International College in Springfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
John Vinh Tran, 53, of Pittsfield

John Vinh Tran, 53, of Pittsfield died Monday, July 18, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. John was born in Vietnam on September 1, 1968 to Vinh Tran and Dong Nguyen. He came to the United States in 1993. He owned and operated Lucky Nails in Pittsfield, where he made many friendships and dedicated customers.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Ban cell phones from school classrooms

Bravo and congratulations to the leadership at Buxton School. Banning cell phones in the classroom is such an obvious decision and long overdue. Wouldn’t it be great if the superintendent and principal of Monument Mountain Regional High School did the same. Getting and maintaining adolescents attention is difficult; allowing smart phones into the classroom makes it almost impossible. Having embraced the latest educational fad of equity/equality, it makes sense to remove smart phones for everyone, including the teachers.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Great Barrington student receives Diabetes Scholars scholarship

Great Barrington — A recent graduate of The Berkshire School has received a $5,000 scholarship from the nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1. Maya Hampton-VanSant will be attending the University of Richmond in Virginia this fall to study sociology and criminology. The Beyond Type 1 organization, out of San Mateo,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
BITS & BYTES: Overnight farm experience; Pottery tour and sale; Pittsfield photo competition; Lace lecture; Jonah Bokaer dance; The Fremonts performance; Graham Nash live

NORFOLK, Conn. — Seed & Spoon has partnered with Mike’s Organic for a special overnight event on July 23rd to July 24th. Mike Geller, of Mike’s Organic will host a special dinner event where he shares insight on his favorite ingredients and prepares a pairing dinner with Seed & Spoon’s fresh produce.
PITTSFIELD, MA
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Capital Rep in Albany, N.Y. through August 21

Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, N.Y. Book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, songs by Bob Gaudio. In the late 1950’s four young men from rural New Jersey came together to sing, and occasionally to break the law. The eldest, Tommy DeVito (born in 1928), and his brother were often jailed for minor theft and other offences. The youngest, Bob Gaudio (born in 1942), was a clean-living guy with music in his over-crowded soul. In between were Nick Massi (born in 1935) and Frankie Valli (born in 1937). With their first big hit songs, “Sherry” (1962), “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (1962), and “Walk Like a Man” (1963), they became the group to beat, the biggest group in pop music. This was a position they held for years even with the British competition that smacked American kids in the face, like The Beatles, in 1963. Neither the English singers, nor any other American group, ever surpassed The Four Seasons.
ALBANY, NY
Division Street Bridge project to be completed in September

Great Barrington — After being closed for two years, the Division Street Bridge spanning the Housatonic River will be reopened in September. According to Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, a prefabricated bridge that the town will use as a temporary replacement is scheduled to be delivered by early August. “The...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
BITS & BYTES: Berkshire Opera; Immersive performance; Rock concert; Farmer’s market; “Fully Committed show”; Shakespeare & Co premiere; Jazz trio; Bard Opera

CHATHAM, N.Y. — On Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m. the Berkshire Opera presents Three Decembers. Based on a play by Terrence McNally, the story follows a family of a famous Broadway actress and her two adult children through three decades— 1986, 1996, 2006— as they grapple with AIDS, addiction, dysfunction, and deceit.
CHATHAM, NY
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Public Speaking 101’ playing at Great Barrington Public Theatre through July 24

At some time in your life you are, in fact we are, forced to stand up and address the public on a subject near and dear to your heart. While a lot of people can do it (I can. I have.), there are many who cannot. Four such folk have been sent to a community college for coaching in the art of getting up and getting it out in front of people. One, a pastor with a phobia that turns into singing; one, a cop who can communicate with everything but proper words; one, a writer who is about to lose his job when his magazine goes on-line and aural; along with a woman whose verbal skills are non-existent and her attempts to speak become literal vomit make up the class taught by a community theater actress with aspirations. In this laugh-out-loud comedy, author Mark St. Germain departs from historical drama and recent autobiographical work to examine the human foibles that complicate so many lives. In historic style he addresses these difficulties head on.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Breathtaking Southern Berkshires ridge-top contemporary with lake frontage

Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design. Extraordinary, panoramic views of Lake Buel and surrounding Southern Berkshires hills. Priceless privacy on 15 acres. An environmental paradise with private access to Stevens Lake and tennis. Minutes from Berkshire County’s cultural venues and fine dining, Butternut Ski Basin, Appalachian Trail, Lake Buel and Lake Garfield. Incomparable craftsmanship throughout, with a thoughtful floor plan offering a spacious and welcoming sanctuary for year-round or short-stay living and entertaining.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Farmers raising money for Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads

South Egremont — Two local farmers are raffling off event tickets to raise money for the Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads. Indian Line Farm, owned by Alexander Thorp and Elizabeth Keen, will be hosting a farm-to-table dinner on Saturday, July 30. Keen said that, as the hosts for the...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CONCERT PREVIEW: Berkshire Opera Festival presents ‘Three Decembers’ at Chatham’s PS21, July 21 & 23

Chatham — World-class, locally-produced opera is a rarity in the Berkshires, mainly because it is relatively expensive to stage. And Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF), which is to say, its board, staff, and supportive public (you), are doing something about it: When BOF presents an opera, the rest of us are all over it like a duck on a June bug—or at least we ought to be. And our next chance to do so comes this week: Berkshire Opera Festival presents Jake Heggie’s “Three Decembers” at PS21’s Pavilion Theater in Chatham, New York, Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23.
CHATHAM, NY
THEATER REVIEW: ‘A Walk in the Woods’ plays at Shakespeare & Company’s Roman Garden Theatre through September 4

Written by Lee Blessing, directed by James Warwick. “The world’s great powers—the world’s great fools.”. Lee Blessing’s 1988 play, “A Walk in the Woods” dealt with a topic of great concern to Americans at that time—negotiating a peace treaty over nuclear weapons with the Soviet Union. Seeing it today is a lesson in real politics. The topic is still current. The repercussions of failure are still grim and possibly deadly. We are engaged in observing a war that constantly brings the issue forward. We live with the reality this play explores in depth. The play, by the way, is a comedy.
LENOX, MA
THEATER REVIEW: Unhappy with ‘Most Happy In Concert’ at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Mass. “This little piggy is the littlest little piggy but the big son-of-a-b.. hurts the most.”. According to the program, nine singers participate in this peculiar show on the mainstage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, though I could only count seven of them as seen in the finale photo below. They are performing the score of Frank Loesser’s masterpiece, a through-composed musical from 1956 based on a 1924 play that had many successful runs on Broadway, and was made into a film starring Charles Laughton and Carole Lombard. The fat, awkward, aging Italian Napa Valley winemaker is played, in this current version, by Mary Testa. In fact, every character in the show is played by a woman, and sometimes by more than one woman, or so it seems. Director Daniel Fish has wrought a most confusing rendition of this world-class classic. His team, including an off-stage band of twelve talented players, work in the darkness of the stage. It is almost never possible to locate who is singing, but when you do, you still can’t see her or them or she/they. In fact when five of them come together to sing the hit standard “Standing on the corner watching all the girls go by,” the show ventures into the realm of “The Most Happy Lesbians.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Peter Goldberg of Stone House Properties offers a lakeside Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired architectural gem with sensational views. Transformations – Designer Ritch Holben explores the many advantages of Accessory Dwelling...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

