Guilty verdict of bus driver in sexual assault trial

Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Mass. “This little piggy is the littlest little piggy but the big son-of-a-b.. hurts the most.”. According to the program, nine singers participate in this peculiar show on the mainstage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, though I could only count seven of them as seen in the finale photo below. They are performing the score of Frank Loesser’s masterpiece, a through-composed musical from 1956 based on a 1924 play that had many successful runs on Broadway, and was made into a film starring Charles Laughton and Carole Lombard. The fat, awkward, aging Italian Napa Valley winemaker is played, in this current version, by Mary Testa. In fact, every character in the show is played by a woman, and sometimes by more than one woman, or so it seems. Director Daniel Fish has wrought a most confusing rendition of this world-class classic. His team, including an off-stage band of twelve talented players, work in the darkness of the stage. It is almost never possible to locate who is singing, but when you do, you still can’t see her or them or she/they. In fact when five of them come together to sing the hit standard “Standing on the corner watching all the girls go by,” the show ventures into the realm of “The Most Happy Lesbians.”

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO