Joshua Tyler “Smiley” Johnson, 26, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home. Born Oct. 4, 1995, in Boyle County, he was the son of and Melissa Louallen Johnson and the late Kenneth Johnson. He worked for Dana Corporation and was in the transportation department for the Isaiah House Treatment Center. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include; one sister, Micki Freedman; five brothers, Robert (Katelyn) Louallen, Michael (Linda) Louallen, Shawn (Natasha) Bozeman, Kenneth Johnson Jr. and Michael “Maggie” Byrd and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, John David Crews, one niece, Madison Paige Bozeman and his grandparents, Billy and Marie Louallen and John and Betty Johnson.

