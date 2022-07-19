ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Transformer fire caused apparent Hoover Dam explosion, officials say

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVXPL_0gl9bRhY00

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A transformer fire caused an apparent explosion reported Tuesday morning at the Hoover Dam, officials said.

The fire started at about 10 a.m. and was extinguished about 30 minutes later, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation said. No injuries were reported and there was no risk to the power grid, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Authorities are investigating.

Video shared on social media showed the apparent explosion.

The incident happened near the Arizona turbine house, according to KLAS-TV. Officials told KTNV-TV that an apparent equipment failure inside a transformer unit caused the fire.

The Hoover Dam sits on the Colorado River and generates about 4 billion kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power to Nevada, Arizona and California each year, according to officials. The Hoover Powerplant is one of the country’s largest hydroelectric installations.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Arkansas Man Found With Explosives At Las Vegas Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old Arkansas man has admitted that about 100 pounds of dynamite and ignition material found with him at a hotel in suburban Las Vegas was stolen from a mining district in northern Nevada. Court records and his attorney said Friday that Evan Ray Atkinson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

4 dead after 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A crash involving two planes at the North Las Vegas Airport left four people dead, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Sunday. The crash involved two small planes. A statement from the department read: “There were no survivors.”. According to the Federal Aviation Administration,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Clark County, NV
Accidents
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Nye County officials warn Pahrump residents of fake fine letters

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Postal Service are warning Pahrump residents of fake letters being mailed out claiming to be from the county. The Sheriff's Office says the letters are sent to Pahrump area homes and property owners threatening financial...
PAHRUMP, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Hoover Dam#Transformer#Accident#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Klas Tv#Ktnv Tv#The Hoover Powerplant#Cox Media Group
TheStreet

Las Vegas Leader Closes 3 Casinos, Plans Huge Expansion

In Las Vegas, it often seems like bigger is better. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report certainly seem to subscribe to that logic. The three biggest players on the Las Vegas strip seem to go for spectacle and grandeur in building properties that make normal hotels look tiny.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Likely to Shut Down

A long list of iconic (and not-so-iconic) names have come and gone on the Las Vegas Strip. While the current lineup of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report casinos has been relatively stable, that has not always been true on on the Strip and in the greater Las Vegas-area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Employees walk off job after paychecks bounce

Las Vegas — Things got ugly between employees and the owner, Bread Factory at Tivoli Village Saturday. The bakery-style restaurant has been open for less than a month and already employees say their first check bounced on July 5. “I wasn’t the only one in the negative. Like the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

World War II-Era Boat Exposed at Lake Mead as Water Levels Decline

A World War II-era boat was spotted more than halfway out of the water at Nevada's Lake Mead this week as the lake's water levels continue to decline. The Higgins landing craft — which was previously 185 feet below the lake's surface — is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Associated Press and KLAS.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Move Over Las Vegas Strip, Fremont St. Adding a Bold New Casino

While the Las Vegas Strip has been known for the glitz and glamour of casino operators, including Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, downtown Vegas has a grittier reputation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban a Popular Bad Habit?

Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy