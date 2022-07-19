ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebration Cinema North makes upgrades

By Abby Poirier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local movie theater is making a $4 million investment in its seating, audio and visual systems. Celebration Cinema North is adding new reclining seating and updated projectors and speakers to its 18 auditoriums over four months. Renovations will begin July 31 and are expected to conclude Nov. 18,...

