Foster a Pet from Prairie Paws

Between U.S. Hwy. 80 and I-20, Forney is about 30 minutes east of downtown Dallas. The endearing small town, once an antiquing hot spot, hosts lots of family-friendly festivals, such as its massive Fourth of July celebration and a New Year’s Eve ball drop. (Yes, there’s an actual ball.) But Forney is growing quickly. Its population is nearing 40,000, and it even approved plans to build a 121,000-square-foot H-E-B last spring. Yet while many things are changing, the city’s Statue of Liberty remains a constant, although it has been moved from its original location along the highway. The 8-foot-tall replica was donated in the 1980s by antiques dealer Red Whaley. At the time, he didn’t know that the city’s namesake, John W. Forney, a Philadelphia newspaper publisher and politician, was instrumental in bringing the original Lady Liberty to New York.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO