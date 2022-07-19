ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Southlake Style Celebrates June And July Issues

By David Dunn
Southlake Style
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe loved celebrating our June and July issues during our issue release party last week! On July...

Southlake Style

Original Chop Shop To Open In Southlake

Southlake’s food scene is growing even more next year. Original Chop Shop, a fast-casual health food restaurant, will be opening a location at 2101 E. Southlake Blvd. in early 2023. With locations across Texas and Arizona, Original Chop Shop serves everything from protein and fruit bowls to sandwiches and...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Southlake Style

Hoffbrau Steakhouse Coming To Grapevine

Grapevine will be getting a new restaurant soon. Hoffbrau Steakhouse, which has four other locations around Texas, will be bringing a new location to Grapevine later this year. When it opens, guests can expect a variety of steak options alongside dishes like fried catfish, barbecue chicken and smoked sausage. For...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Al Biernat’s Celebrates 24th Anniversary with July Dinner Special

Al Biernat’s is celebrating its 24th anniversary the whole month of July with $24 off your bill with the purchase of two or more dinner entrées at both Al Biernat’s North and Oak Lawn locations. This is the perfect opportunity to make a reservation and try some of their updated dinner menu items.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

Razzoo’s Cajun Café Planned for Burleson

Razzoo’s Cajun Café is planning to open a location in Burleson in the spring of 2023. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 135 W. Ellison St., according to state licensing information. You can try a few appetizers including Cajun fondue, boudin balls, and gumbo. The menu is...
BURLESON, TX
Southlake Style

Cowtown Brewing Co. Wins Silver Lager Award

After opening in Southlake earlier this year, Cowtown Brewing Co. made a name for itself by winning an award for its premium American lager. Last week, the U.S. Open Beer Championship announced its winners and finalists for 2022. With two locations in Southlake and Fort Worth, Cowtown Brewing Co. won a silver award for its original Cold Fort Worth Beer. The draft beer previously won the silver premium American lager award from the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship as well.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: July 17-23

Temperatures and morale remained high in Southlake this week. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Thrillist

The 11 Coolest Things to Do in Dallas After Dark

The North Texas vampire community has the right idea—nothing good can come of being out in the direct sun this time of year. We’ve already had more 100-degree days this summer than in the past three years and we’re on track to set a new record. Even though the feels-like temperature hovers above 100 for a few hours after sunset, the heat’s definitely a lot more bearable once the sky turns from blue to black. Grabbing a cold drink in a bar will always be a popular way to cool off, but you’ll find so much more to do in Dallas-Fort Worth once the stars come out. Options include gazing at said stars, hunting ghosts, and getting out on the lake, as well as several indoor, air-conditioned options. Wrap a cold towel around your neck, drop some ice cubes down your shorts, then read on for 11 fun ways to beat the heat in the city after dark.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival 2022

This Labor Day weekend, NBC 5 and the African American Museum would like you to round up the family, grab a blanket and lawn chairs and head to the Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 4, in Dallas. Come out to this entertaining festival that will feature some of Texas’ best blues and jazz artists as well as great food vendors. Tickets are on sale now! Proceeds from the festival will benefit the African American Museum’s youth educational program.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Architect Recalls Designing ‘Best Party House’ For Infamous Candy Montgomery

April Towery: We were thrilled to find architect Stephen Chambers, the man who designed a stunning home in the late 1970s for Candy Montgomery, who infamously was acquitted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax. An excerpt from the true crime tome on the case reads, “They got the land for $10,000. The house eventually cost $60,000 more because they insisted that a chic Dallas architectural firm do the blueprints. They accepted the first design submitted: a cathedral look, open and airy, with a lot of exposed beams and skylights, the children’s rooms isolated from their own, an oversized double garage, and a workshop and study for Pat.”
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Central Market Announces 2022 Hatch Chile Fest

Central Market is getting ready to celebrate the hatch chile. Set for Aug. 3-23, the grocer’s 27th annual hatch chile festival will highlight products and recipes centering around the pepper, according to a press release. Shoppers can expect products like crab-stuffed hatch peppers, hatch chile kettle corn and hatch...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Barbecue of Dallas

The history of barbecue in Dallas may not have the same cachet as it does in other Texas towns, but that's not to say that the barbecue in Big D suffers by comparison. Far from it — the city sports an impressive range of venues offering smoke-kissed barbecue. Some of them have been around for decades, while others got their start during barbecue's resurgence, which kicked off in the aughts. Then there are relative newcomers, who blend different styles of barbecue with other cultures to create something completely unique.
DALLAS, TX
UPI News

Texas pitmasters barbecue for over 40 hours to break world record

July 19 (UPI) -- A trio of pitmasters at a Texas barbecue restaurant broke a Guinness World Record by grilling food for 40 hours, 49 minutes and 17 seconds. Chris Magallanes, Mark Montemayor and Ernie Morales of Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth barbecued nonstop to break the record for longest barbecue marathon (team), which was previously set at 40 hours and 53 seconds by an Italian team in 2017.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Meet Your New Neighbors, Dallas

We started out wanting to understand why so many people are coming from the far corners of the country to make Dallas their new home. Of course, we already knew what these outsiders had come to appreciate: that it’s easier and cheaper to play tennis here, get great queso and margs here, and find a 12,000-square foot house with a pool, riding stables, and parking for 37 here.
DALLAS, TX

