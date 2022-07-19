ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Richland Bomb Squad Helps in Walla Walla Bomb Threat

By Greg Neft
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Walla Walla, WA) -- Richland Police Bomb Squad was called out to help after a suspicious device was discovered...

