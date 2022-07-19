ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Animals, insects, birds, plants serve as theme for museum event

By Philomath News
philomathnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philomath Museum will come alive on Saturday with creepy critters and furry friends for the annual family day event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Corvallis Museum will also have activities for what’s billed as Family Day at the Museums. Both sites will have free...

philomathnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eugeneweekly.com

Oregon22’s Restaurant Flop

The starting gun has fired, but Oregon22’s track and field-loving visitors from around the globe are nowhere to be found in Eugene restaurants. In preparation for the track and field competition that has drawn athletes, media and spectators from around the world, local restaurants stocked up on food and scheduled workers for shifts during the 10-day event. But so far turnout at restaurants has been nonexistent, some restaurant owners say, especially with locals staying at home out of fear of crowded establishments.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

What’s happening in your community this month

Perennial classic-rock radio staple Blue Oyster Cult (“Don’t Fear the Reaper,” “Burnin’ for You”) takes the stage Thursday, July 21, as part of the River Rhythms series at Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. The series continues weekly through Aug. 11. Future performers...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Blue Oyster Cult to rock River Rhythms

History shows again and again that Blue Oyster Cult is an Albany favorite, and the band returns to town on Thursday, July 21 for River Rhythms. BOC’s top hard-rockin’ tunes include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burning for You” and “Godzilla.” The band played the Linn County Fair in 2021 and the Northwest Art & Air Festival in 2014. BOC also performed at the Benton County Fair in 2006.
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philomath, OR
Corvallis, OR
Entertainment
Corvallis, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Corvallis, OR
County
Benton County, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Jesse

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jesse is a smart, handsome fellow looking for a fresh start in a new home!. Jesse is an orange tabby cat who loves routine and needs to know his people will be around when he needs them. He enjoys playing around, being petted and spending time outdoors. Greenhill Humane Society staff say he’s super friendly, talkative, and very affectionate.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Spectrum: Eugene’s only official queer bar

If you’re scoping out a queer dance party this summer, Spectrum Restaurant and Bar in downtown Eugene brings a vibrant energy and a packed schedule of events after reopening their doors in April. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Spectrum requires that attendees wear masks inside the venue...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Officials weigh in on Oregon22 crowds and business impact

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, fans are coming in and out of Hayward and exploring Eugene. Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County said visitor numbers are where they had hoped they would be heading into the World Athletics Championships. "The number of people here in town...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Linn County Fair reports almost 30,000 attendees this year

ALBANY, Ore. -- Good weather, good entertainment and a strong sense of community combined to bring nearly 30,000 people to the Linn County Fair this year, organizers said. The three-day event, which ran from last Thursday, July 14, through last Saturday, July 16, featured rodeo action, live music shows and carnival rides among other attractions. Fair organizers said the fine weather contributed to high attendance, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for all days of the fair. Organizers said attendance blew the 2019 fair out of the water, with only the 2021 fair beating it in numbers.
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Insect#Willamette University#Art#The Philomath Museum#The Corvallis Museum
Herald and News

Foster Farms says it has 'no plans' to reopen Oregon chicken plant

CRESWELL, Ore. — Officials at Foster Farms say the poultry company has no plans to reopen its shuttered chicken processing plant here, despite applying with state regulators to renew the facility’s wastewater management permit. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality intends to reissue the permit, which was last...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Sad Tale of Tradewinds Kingfisher: When a Historic Oregon Coast Ship Had to be Destroyed

(Newport, Oregon) – 2013 was not a good year for some Oregon coast history buffs. It was the year the Lincoln County Historical Society in Newport had to demolish a beloved part of the area's past, and a bit of an unusual piece at that. This beautiful relic was on the National Historic Register – it had been since 1991. But it was a ship, not a house or structure, or some kind of smaller artifact. (Photo courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society)
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Salem Health Mulls Diverting Ambulances

Salem Health President and CEO Cheryl Wolfe postponed a press conference set for July 21 where she intended to announce Salem Hospital will begin diverting ambulance patients to other hospitals when the demand for immediate medical care outpaces the facility's ability to provide it. Less than an hour before the...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
philomathnews.com

Sexton takes over as Oregon State Grange president

Jay Sexton of Philomath was installed last month at the 149th annual Oregon State Grange Convention in Talent as the organization’s 30th president. Previous to his election, Sexton served as vice president for four years. Sexton’s Grange career started in 2010 when he and his wife, Toni Hoyman, joined...
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Oregon22 requires staff and athletes to wear masks indoors

EUGENE, Ore. – People will be masking up yet again while the World Athletics Championships are in town. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among attendees and staffers, all workers and volunteers at Oregon22 will need to wear a mask when they are in a closed or indoor space, including mass transit. Some personnel from outside the event are also being required to wear a mask indoors, including technical and medical officials, broadcasters, media personnel and contractors.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Board of Forestry, July 20

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy