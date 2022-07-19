Animals, insects, birds, plants serve as theme for museum event

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.

