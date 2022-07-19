ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial

By MATT O'BRIEN AP Technology Reporter
 3 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it.

“Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes. “The longer the delay, the greater the risk.”

