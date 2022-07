SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND)- Police have identified and arrested a 19-year-old believed to be involved in a shots fired incident that sent one to the hospital. According to police, on July 12, at approximately 7:49 pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of North Wesley Street and Enos Avenue. An 18 year old female reported she suffered a gunshot wound to her back while sitting in a car at the intersection.

