Anya Taylor-Joy Secretly Married Malcolm McRae in the Most Low-Key Way Possible

We're no strangers to a trending aesthetic here at Who What Wear, as we've covered them all, from the cottagecore look of 2020 to the most recent love of coastal grandmas everywhere. While many of us tie ourselves to one specific aesthetic, it's always fun to experiment and take parts of different looks and incorporate them into our own personal style. The most recent aesthetic taking over the internet? Barbiecore. Yes, the dolls you played with as a child are leading the sartorial charge right now. Talk about a true nostalgic revival.

