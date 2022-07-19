Anya Taylor-Joy Secretly Married Malcolm McRae in the Most Low-Key Way Possible

It's been almost two years since news of Jon Hamm starring in a reboot of Fletch was confirmed to the world and the latest update reveals when the movie will finally be making its way to audiences. As first reported by Deadline, production company Miramax has licensed the worldwide distribution rights to the movie to Paramount Global Content Distribution. Their plan to release the movie will include a limited theatrical engagement alongside a premium video-on-demand premiere starting on September 16th, the film will then premiere on premium cable network Showtime on October 28. Greg Mottola of Superbad and Adventureland, directed the comedy which is officially titled, Confess, Fletch.
