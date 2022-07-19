ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy Secretly Married Malcolm McRae in the Most Low-Key Way Possible

By Eliza Huber
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations are in order for Anya Taylor-Joy and her boyfriend (ahem husband) of over a year, musician Malcolm McRae. According to Page Six, the couple, who started dating in 2021, were recently married in a low-key courthouse wedding...

