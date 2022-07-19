Thresher Sharks

In this episode of Shark Week: The Podcast, marine biologist and shark expert, Luke Tipple recounts the harrowing tale of being stuck in a bull shark feeding frenzy while diving on Australia’s Yongala shipwreck, early in his career. Through this story and others, he gives advice on what to do if you ever catch yourself in a shark interaction. He shares information about the role sharks play in oceans and the role that humans play in keeping sharks and oceans safe, and what we can do to ramp up our efforts.
