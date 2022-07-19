Indiana ban on abortions performed because of fetus’s characteristics reinstated by court

Data: Ohio Department of Health; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion has drawn international attention to Ohio’s new abortion restrictions.It’s also illuminating a little-discussed fact: abortions during childhood aren't that rare, explains the New York Times.What’s happening: Every year, hundreds of minors receive abortions statewide, per the latest Ohio Department of Health data.In 2020, 52 Ohioans younger than 15 did — an average of one girl per week. Why it matters: As elected officials consider stricter abortion bans, the case has reignited debates about exceptions for...
