Indiana State

Indiana ban on abortions performed because of fetus’s characteristics reinstated by court

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers can no longer get an abortion solely because of the fetus’s characteristics, such as sex, race or disability. A ban on those abortions – which had been struck down in federal court – was reinstated this week....

Florida and Kentucky judges temporarily block ban on abortions because it 'violates the right to privacy': Utah, Louisiana and Texas judges also issue restraining orders after Roe v Wade overturned

Abortions in Florida and Kentucky may temporarily resume after judges barred the states from enforcing abortion bans on Thursday. Kentucky and twelve other states implemented a trigger law which would outlaw abortions in the instance of a ruling to overturn the 1973 landmark, Roe v. Wade. Kentucky Judge Mitch Perry...
KENTUCKY STATE
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Louisiana Gov. Signs Abortion Ban With No Exceptions for Rape, Incest

Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge Blocks Enforcement of West Virginia Abortion Ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia’s capital blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of...
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio 10-year-old's abortion isn't a rare exception

Data: Ohio Department of Health;  Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion has drawn international attention to Ohio’s new abortion restrictions.It’s also illuminating a little-discussed fact: abortions during childhood aren't that rare, explains the New York Times.What’s happening: Every year, hundreds of minors receive abortions statewide, per the latest Ohio Department of Health data.In 2020, 52 Ohioans younger than 15 did — an average of one girl per week. Why it matters: As elected officials consider stricter abortion bans, the case has reignited debates about exceptions for...
OHIO STATE

