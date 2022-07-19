ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

Felician Alum Named Starter for Frontier League All-Star Game

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Felician University Alumnus Brennan Price ’17, a professional baseball player with the independent Florence (Ky.) Y’Alls, has been selected to the starting lineup for the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game, the Frontier League announced on Monday. Price is an All-Star as...

Assistant Coach, Acrobatics and Tumbling

Felician University is presently offering an exciting opportunity for an energetic and goal-oriented individual with coaching experience in collegiate acrobatics and tumbling to serve as the part-time Assistant Coach for our newly formed, dynamic women’s acrobatics and tumbling team. The Assistant Coach serves as a primary instructor for players, as well as assisting the Head Coach in the supervision all aspects of a NCAA national Women’s acrobatic and tumbling program. Reporting to the Interim Director of Athletics, the Assistant Coach assists in the preparation and execution of individual and team practices, training and competition; making travel arrangements for away competitions; identifying and recruiting potential women’s acrobatics and tumbling student-athletes, including email, phone and mail correspondence; monitoring players’ academic progress; complying with all aspects of the Felician University Coach’s manual.
LODI, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Ump, 72, files lawsuit after being hospitalized by punch at youth baseball game

BRANCHBURG — The 72-year-old umpire who suffered a broken jaw and concussion at a youth baseball game has filed a lawsuit against the parent-coach charged with punching him. James Neely was officiating a 13U baseball game at White Oak Park in Branchburg on June 4 when a coach for a visiting Staten Island team began cursing at him with "extensive profanity" in front of the young players, according to the lawsuit.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

Happy National Hot Dog Day! 22 Iconic New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

Happy National Hot Dog Day! (It’s also National Hot Dog Month) If you love hot dogs, I’ve compiled a list of the most iconic, popular, unique, and classic hot dog places around New Jersey. Be sure to scroll until the end of this list since they are ordered alphabetically.
RESTAURANTS
Adjunct Instructor, Music

Felician University is offering exciting opportunities for Adjunct Professors in MUSIC for Fall 2022. Instructors will be expected to teach courses in piano instruction and music theory including an in-depth examination of pitch, rhythm, articulation, and dynamics notation. The tenets of sight singing are covered as well as scales, keys, triads, and intervals.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

NJCU president’s going-away package is nearly $650K. It could balloon to $1 million with other perks

New Jersey City University President Sue Henderson is going away, but she’s not leaving empty-handed. The departing school leader will receive a golden parachute of nearly $650,000 in severance and sabbatical pay after resigning on the same day school officials announced a “financial emergency” that has led to layoffs, furloughs and other cost-cutting measures.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawthorne, or over Paterson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ridgewood around 220 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 225 PM EDT. Oradell around 230 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 235 PM EDT. Tappan and Riverdale around 240 PM EDT. Nyack and Orangeburg around 245 PM EDT. Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry around 250 PM EDT. New Rochelle and Tarrytown around 255 PM EDT. White Plains and Scarsdale around 300 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Staff Assistant, Admissions Operations

Felician University, the Franciscan University of New Jersey is seeking a dynamic professional to serve as Staff Assistant for the operations division of the Office of Admissions. The primary responsibilities of the Staff Assistant include but are not limited to: ensuring the accurate and timely entry of student data and requests, providing students, faculty and other staff members with about admissions, financial aid and re-enrollment in accordance with state and federal guidelines. The Staff Assistant provides support to colleagues in project and event execution and overall efficient and effective departmental operation.
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Contractor Airlifted After Bad Fall At Franklin Lakes Home

A cleaning service contractor was airlifted following a bad fall at a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said. The 34-year-old contractor with Jose’s Cleaning Services of Ridgefield Park was cleaning gutters and power-washing the Crest Place home near Kells Pond just off Pulis Avenue when he fell two stories around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Fernandez Received Big Pay Raise With Promotion

With her promotion last month to permanent school superintendent, Dr. Norma Fernandez has received a $60 thousand bump in pay. Fernandez’s new salary of $245 thousand represents a near 32 percent pay increase over her previous salary of $185 thousand, which had carried over from her previous title of deputy superintendent.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

I-Team: Before County Took Over, a Police Internal Affairs Unit Plagued by Infighting

In Irvington, New Jersey, word spread quickly last month about a mysterious investigation unfolding inside the police department. Personnel from the state Attorney General’s office and the Essex County Prosecutor were seen gathering evidence inside the Irvington Police Internal Affairs Bureau. In the weeks since, state and county law enforcement agents have offered no explanation for their probe into Irvington’s police activities, except for a short press release from Theodore Stephens, the Acting Essex County Prosecutor.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Lakeshore Estates Debuts Two Furnished Townhome Models

Two new fully-furnished model homes are available to tour at Lakeshore Estates (lakeshorenj.com), dramatically showcasing the full potential of the new community of 32 luxury townhomes rising in Haworth, Bergen County, New Jersey. “This is another exciting milestone as we continue to craft a lifestyle that infuses the best of...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Pizza Knight Soft Opening Starts Today in Hackensack

Pizza Knight, a new pizza business, has announced a soft opening today. This is the first location for ownership, who’ve been sharing their skills on Instagram since early 2021. The business will offer “NY style pies with a twist” and promise that “every night is pizza knight”....
HACKENSACK, NJ

