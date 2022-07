The Effingham City Council met at 5pm Tuesday with a wide array of topics to discuss. The Omnibus Vote Agenda was approved, after which Mr. Christopher Roedl was appointed as the new Building Inspector for the City. Roedl was born and raised in Effingham, a graduate from Effingham High School. He said he thinks he will be a good fit for the job. The Council also approved an amendment to have two water treatment plant operators instead of one.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO