Loss of “Youth” Protein May Drive Aging in the Eye

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may drive age-related changes in the retina, according to a new study in mice from the National Eye Institute (NEI). The retina is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, and aging-associated diseases of the retina,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
