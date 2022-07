KALISPELL - Thursday marked the grand opening of the Kalispell Parkline Linear Park and Trail with events along the trail and around the town celebrating the special day. “We are absolutely thrilled to be at this point and stage in this amazing project that was envisioned over 10 years ago. This is more than a decade in the making," said Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lorraine Clarno. "You know, one time only fun to feature this special day and really mark it in history for our community."

KALISPELL, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO