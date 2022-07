Florida TaxWatch looks at Census 2020 and what Florida's business and community leaders need to know. An undercount is nothing new to Florida, but its current persistence inflicts costs more formidable than previous years. In 2000, an undercount of 200,670 people lost Florida a total $4 billion of federal funds by the end of the decade. Now, a larger undercount paired with larger federal spending allocations sets Florida to incur even greater losses throughout the decade. Over a billion dollars will be lost yearly. Throughout the decade, Floridians can expect to lose between $11 billion and $21 billion. [Source: Florida TaxWatch]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO