SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Board of Regents officially declares a tuition freeze for all public universities!. They say keeping higher education affordable continues to be a top priority. They also say this freeze is possible because last year, the legislature and governor secured an $8.6 million base general fund increase for fiscal year 2023. Were they to receive an equal increase in next year’s budget, the Board would be able to extend the freeze to the 2023-2024 semesters.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO