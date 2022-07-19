ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect Park stabber dodges murder charge, claims self-defense during late-night encounter

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Brooklyn prosecutors won’t pursue charges against a person who fatally knifed a homeless man in Prospect Park, saying they can’t prove the stabber didn’t act in self-defense to fend off a sexual assault.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez declined to prosecute Anthony DeJesus, 28, after police arrested DeJesus on Monday for the murder of Miguel Andrews. The stabbing happened late at night in a wooded area of the park that has long been known as a cruising destination for sexual encounters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1q0Q_0gl9MhC300
Brooklyn prosecutors won’t pursue charges against a man who fatally knifed a homeless man in Prospect Park. (Shutterstock)

“The individual who stabbed the deceased called 911 to report the incident, claimed that it was self-defense to stop a sexual assault, and helped officers locate the person,” Gonzalez spokesman Oren Yaniv said Tuesday. “Any charge is premature as the police investigation has produced insufficient evidence to disprove a justification defense. We will continue to investigate.”

The NYPD declined to comment citing an ongoing investigation.

Gonzalez’s decision was announced the same day that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg moved to drop charges against Jose Alba, a Harlem bodega worker who fatally stabbed a man who attacked him behind the counter of his deli. Bragg’s office said it wouldn’t be able to prove Alba was not acting in self-defense during the July 1 encounter.

DeJesus was released without being formally charged in court.

The stabber wore women’s clothing during the encounter, but it’s unclear if DeJesus presents as female, a law enforcement source familiar with the case said.

The Yonkers resident called 911 at 2:30 a.m. on Monday and admitted knifing Andrews, 37, in an area called the Vale of Cashmere.

Police sources initially said that the two had met, smoked pot, and that DeJesus performed a sex act on Andrews before the stabbing. Cops offered no information on whether the sexual encounter was consensual or what turned it violent.

The Vale is a secluded patch of the park that attracts bird-watchers and has a sketchy reputation.

In his final days in office last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $40 million in funding to restore the area.

