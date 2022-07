One person was hurt after a vehicle slammed into a power pole near the Zip’s in the Spokane Valley area. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in the 15800 block of E. Sprague Avenue, between Sullivan Road and Conklin Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle collided with a power pole for unknown reasons. The reports also indicated that the driver incurred only minor injuries.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO