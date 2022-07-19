ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

AOC among several Democrats arrested outside Supreme Court during Roe protest

By Cassidy Morrison
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TK46M_0gl9M7hG00

S everal House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), were arrested by Capitol Police Tuesday at a protest on the House steps against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the federal right to abortion .

Other members who were seen being detained by officers included Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alma Adams (D-NC). Capitol Police confirmed they had made 35 arrests , including 17 members of Congress, citing violations of laws against crowding, obstructing, or incommoding. The police force did not specify who was arrested and who was released after being escorted away.

Photo c/o Rep. Maloney's office
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is arrested after being among several Democrat lawmakers to protest outside the Supreme Court in the wake of the Roe v Wade reversal

Ocasio-Cortez was escorted away with her arms placed behind her back, acting as if she was handcuffed, although she was seen on camera raising her fist in defiance . After being escorted away, several members of Congress gathered together away from the protest, and few, if any, were likely detained.

AOC LAMENTS 'INSANE' COST OF BEING CONGRESSWOMAN DESPITE $174,000 SALARY

“There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care," Maloney said after being arrested. "I have the privilege of representing a state where reproductive rights are respected and protected — the least I can do is put my body on the line for the 33 million women at risk of losing their rights. The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls, and any person who can become pregnant."

DOCTOR WHO TREATED CHILD RAPE VICTIM SUES INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attendees of the demonstration protested the overturning of Roe and shouted “Impeach Clarence Thomas” and "What about term limits?”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Abortion rights proponents gathered at the Capitol to express their anger over the court’s ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization . In that case, the right to abortion established in the 1973 case Roe v. Wade was overturned, returning the right to enact abortion policies to the states. About half of states are expected to allow abortion bans or other limits on the procedure to take effect.

Comments / 18

NannasBananas
2d ago

all for show. just like crying about " kids in cages" at the border and blaming the WRONG administration....

Reply
7
Teri Montoya
2d ago

Of course, more for her to tweet about instead of focusing on our real issues, like the border crisis.

Reply
5
Mark Horton
2d ago

they should be treated just like the jan6 demonstrators

Reply(8)
8
Related
WashingtonExaminer

AOC sees fines pile up for 5-year-old unpaid tax warrant

Fines are piling up for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her failure to resolve a New York state tax warrant filed against her defunct business five years ago. New York state filed a tax warrant against Brook Avenue Press, a children-focused publishing house Ocasio-Cortez founded in 2012, on July 6, 2017, to collect $1,618 in unpaid corporate taxes. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to pay a penny of her overdue corporate taxes, causing the current balance of the tax warrant to swell by 52% to $2,461 as of Wednesday afternoon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Jackie Speier
Reason.com

This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional

A federal lawsuit filed this week argues that the Supreme Court's recent ruling against New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms implies that the state's ban on "assault weapons" is likewise unconstitutional. The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) notes that the Court unambiguously rejected the "two-step analytical framework" that a federal appeals court applied when it upheld that law in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Aoc#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Protest#House#Capitol Police#The Supreme Court#Scotus
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy