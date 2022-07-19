Where to Watch and Stream All the Money in the World Free Online

Elon Musk has said that he is “rubber” while Twitter is “glue”, in what appears to be a dismissive response to the social media company’s statement about him in its announcement of its quarterly results.Twitter’s revenue decreased by 1 per cent in its second quarter, “reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the macroenvironment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk”, said the company.Subscription and other revenue totalled $101m (£84m), a decrease of 27 per cent year on year, while net loss was $270m (£225m), representing a net margin of minus...

BUSINESS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO