James Turner Ciciora

Dr. John Barry Thomas, 95, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Jack passed away peacefully at his home in Harthaven. He was born in New Haven, Conn., on May 18, 1927, to Dr. John J. & Eileen B. Thomas. As a child, Jack enjoyed summers in Rockwood, Ontario, at the home of his maternal grandparents. Jack was valedictorian of his graduating class at Ansonia High School. He then earned his bachelor’s of science at Yale University, and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Thomas had a long career practicing internal medicine in Hartford, Conn. In fact, it was one of his patients who introduced him to Harthaven in 1969, where he eventually built his house. Jack and his family spent many of their summers there, and Jack ultimately retired there. He also lived in West Hartford, Conn., and Naples, Fla.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO