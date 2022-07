Maryland is set to begin counting absentee ballots on Thursday, ballots that will ultimately decide who wins the yet-uncalled Democratic gubernatorial primary in the state. Author and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore leads the vote count as of Thursday morning, per NBC News' Decision Desk, with 37% of the vote. Former Labor Secretary and Democrat National Committee Chairman Tom Perez sits at second with 27% and Comptroller Peter Franchot is in third with just under 20%.

