SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new bill signed by Gov. Newsom is expected to target hit-and-run drivers. Starting in 2023, if someone is killed because of a hit-and-run, law enforcement can request that the California Highway Patrol activate an alert with a description of either the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Similar to AMBER Alerts, highway signs would ask drivers to be on the lookout. In recent weeks, CBS13 has reported at least seven deadly hit-and-runs in the Sacramento area. Adriana Jenson is still searching for clues after losing her husband, Robert, exactly a month ago Wednesday. The couple had plans to celebrate their 12th...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO